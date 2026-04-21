Local News – Porirua Careers Expo back for 2026!

Source: Porirua City Council



The Porirua Careers Expo is promising a jam-packed day at Te Rauparaha Arena next month, offering a chance to engage with a wide range of industry professionals and education providers and improve your CV, along with free food, giveaways and the opportunity to win one of eight $250 Prezzy cards.

Now in its third year, this free event runs from 9.30am-3.30pm on Tuesday, 5 May. It’s designed for students, school leavers and anyone looking for inspiration to find the education or career pathway that suits them.

There will be more than 80 stalls to explore in areas such as technology, health and beauty, professional, construction, trades, and more. Exhibitors include BRANZ, Downer, Porirua New World, Wellington Free Ambulance, TradeMe, PikPok Gaming Studio, banking, Ardmore Flying School, NZ Police, NZ Defence Force, vocational education, and universities.

Porirua City has partnered with Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education, Le Fale Jobs and Skills Hub, and Partners Porirua to deliver this expo for our community.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says young people of all ages are welcome to head along to get a head start and insight into what might come next.

“The feedback we had from the last two Career Expo events was amazing,” she says.

“It has a fun, welcoming atmosphere with plenty of interactive displays and friendly people who will answer all your questions. It can be inspiring to see our rangatahi genuinely seeking out those opportunities for the next chapter in their lives; even just making connections and having conversations.”

Last year more than 3300 people from Porirua and across the Wellington region attended the expo. There is an expectation that, with the reputation already established, the numbers could be even greater this time around.