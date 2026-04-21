‘Hopefully the last of it’: Flood water tears through Wellington pharmacy

Source: Radio New Zealand

The owner of an Island Bay pharmacy says he had been lucky to find no extra damage after flood waters ripped through the property on Monday.

Wellington’s south coast was one of the worst affected areas during yesterday’s flooding.

Unichem owner Duncan Sutherland said he sandbagged the shop overnight, and was up early to check for any damage.

“[I’m] happy that it’s not made a mess of the place again, so hopefully that’s the last of it.”

The community had been great at looking after them, keeping them caffeinated and helping with sandbags, he said.

RNZ

Mondays flooding had reached about 17cm up the internal walls of the shop, and had damaged stock on the lower shelf levels and all of the carpets, he said.

“Our wholesalers have been good. They came in and immediately replaced the stock for us.

“We had some guys come around and replace the carpet for us – they prioritised us as an essential service.”

RNZ

Currently the pharmacy was operating slightly reduced services, and some medications were unavailable, he said.

“We’ve got a bit of work to do but we’ve got a great team and we’ve got a great community behind us.”

MetService has issued a red heavy rain wanring for Wellington and Wairarapa until Tuesday night, while a state of emergency has been declared for the Wellington region and the Carterton district.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand