Find three, get another one free

Source: New Zealand Police

A trio of supermarket shoplifters were arrested in Takapuna yesterday, bagging an unrelated thief at the same time.

At around 4.50pm, Waitematā Police received a report of a group stealing from a Barrys Point Road supermarket.

Waitematā East Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant CJ Miles, says three men entered the supermarket and began a coordinated effort at taking items of interest.

“The alleged offenders were sighted filling their backpacks with alcohol and meat.

“Once they’d tallied up $811 worth of stolen items, the group attempted to leave the supermarket,” Senior Sergeant Miles says.

One of the men was stopped by store security and two members of the public as he approached the exit.

Two others fled the scene on foot.

“Within minutes, Police arrived at the supermarket, and one person was immediately taken into custody.

“Nearby units quickly located the outstanding pair, and they were arrested,” Senior Sergeant Miles says.

A shopping list, allegedly of items to steal, was found in the group’s possession.

While Police and store security were on high alert, a fourth, unrelated shoplifter was also caught trying to leave the store with a stolen haul. He was arrested.

Senior Sergeant Miles says this sends a clear message that retail crime is taken seriously, and it will be responded to.

“Waitematā East Police have achieved a 31 per cent increase in retail crime resolutions year-on-year.

“We encourage retailers and our wider community to continue to report shoplifting so Police can take action.”

Three men, aged 45, 55 and 57, have been charged with shoplifting and will appear in North Shore District Court on 24 April.

A 44-year-old year old man has been summonsed on shoplifting charges.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI