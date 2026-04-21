Eight Months of Care: Olymptrade Supports Elderly Communities

Source: Media Outreach

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – Over the past eight months, Olymptrade, in partnership with the YUM Community Center, has supported elderly residents in local communities through a series of regular initiatives focused on everyday needs and health support.

From September 2025 to April 2026, the program combined consistent distributions with practical assistance. During this time, more than 1,700 food boxes were delivered, helping ensure access to essential nutrition for elderly residents.

The initiative also included healthcare support. Around 300 people received vision checks, with 152 of them receiving eyeglasses based on the results. In addition, approximately 300 people received medicines each month, supporting the management of common health conditions.

Additional assistance included the distribution of first aid kits, hygiene kits, and prepared meals, helping cover both daily needs and immediate care.

Members of the Olymptrade community also took part in the initiative, joining two distribution days to help with the process and spend time with elderly residents.

The eight-month program marks an important milestone in the partnership, but not its conclusion. Olymptrade plans to continue supporting local communities through similar initiatives, guided by a simple principle: Care that counts.

Hashtag: #Olymptrade

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.