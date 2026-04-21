Early start at accounting firm caps EIT Hawke’s Bay valedictorian’s journey

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

2 minutes ago

Dylan Simonsen (Rongomaiwahine) will graduate as one of two EIT Hawke’s Bay valedictorians tomorrow, having already started his career with a leading accounting firm.

He will join fellow graduates at two ceremonies at the Napier Municipal Theatre on Wednesday (April 22), after completing his Bachelor of Accounting.

Dylan says being named valedictorian came as a surprise.

“I did not think that would be me. My first reaction was that there’s got to be someone smarter than me to get this. But I am so grateful.”

His path to study began in 2020, when he enrolled in the New Zealand Certificate in Business (Accounting Support Services) (Level 4) to test whether he could return to learning after several years in the workforce.

“I didn’t know if I could really cut it.”

After finishing high school in 2016, Dylan worked across a range of industries, including time in Wellington, but found himself searching for something more stable and long-term.

“I was at a point where nothing was concrete or something I could move up in, so I decided to go back and study and work towards that.”

He progressed into the Bachelor of Accounting, drawn to the subject by his strength in numbers and the career opportunities it offered.

Financial pressure meant balancing study with night shifts, often leaving little margin.

“Some weeks there was just no money after paying bills. I’d work nights and go to class in the morning straight after.”

He credits the support of his lecturers as a key factor in getting through.

“They supported me more than I would support myself. I wouldn’t have got through without that.”

A highlight of his degree was his final-year internship, where he applied his learning in a real-world setting.

“Actually getting out there and doing the work, thinking like an accountant and putting it into practice, that was the best part.”

The experience also helped build his confidence.

“I had CEOs and managers listening to me and taking my input on board. It showed me my thought processes weren’t wrong.”

After completing his degree in October last year, Dylan secured a graduate role as a Financial Assurance Specialist with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hawke’s Bay.

“I was running late to work one morning and saw the ad pop up. I stopped what I was doing and applied straight away, and I got a call that same day.”

Now more than a month into the role, he says he is enjoying the challenge.

“It’s a step out of my comfort zone, but it’s cool.”

Originally from Mahia, Dylan says graduating is a moment he will share with his whānau, including his two-year-old daughter, who will be alongside him on the day.

Reflecting on his journey, he says EIT played an important role in helping him succeed.

“It’s close to home, and the level of lecturers is great. The one-on-one time made a big difference.”

Gareth Allison, Head of the School of Business, says: “Like many of our learners, Dylan returned to study with doubts, financial pressure and significant personal commitments, but through determination and belief in what education could offer, he has transformed those challenges into success.

“His journey is a powerful example of Māori achievement supported by strong teaching and applied learning. Through committed staff and real-world experience, he has been able to translate his capability into a professional role, and we are extremely proud of what he has achieved.”

MIL OSI