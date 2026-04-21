Beulah Koale: ‘I’ve never felt a play reach this deep into my gut’

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

When Beulah Koale flew out to Atlanta to begin filming for his break out role in the movie Thank You for Your Service in 2016 his career was on the up, but he had no money in his bank account.

The Ōtara-born actor flew there first class for the first time in his life and checked into his hotel, but couldn’t afford any food, he told RNZ’s Culture 101.

“I went down to the gym and when you walked in on the office table, there’s a little bowl of green apples. So, I was like, oh, I’ll just eat these. So, for three days, I went down to the gym three times a day and just ate green apples.”

Beulah Koale in A View From the Bridge.

Silo Theatre

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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