Woman and children killed in Hastings incident

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Anusha Bradley

Two children and a woman have died following an incident at a property in Hastings, RNZ understands.

A man is in hospital in relation to the incident.

A homicide investigation was launched after emergency services were called to the Avenue Road East property, about 6am Sunday, after reports of several people being seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Martin James said on arrival one person was found dead.

“Two others were found to be in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, and were transported to Hastings Hospital.

“Sadly, both critical parties have now also died.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

James said a homicide investigation had been launched, and a scene examination was under way.

“Police appreciate this is a distressing incident that will no doubt be concerning to nearby residents.

“I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, contained to this specific group of people, and there is no risk to the wider public.”

RNZ / Anusha Bradley

Police on Monday confirmed the three victims were a woman and two young children, and said the man in hospital was undergoing surgery on Monday.

James said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, however no charges had been laid at this time.

“A team of 30 is working on the homicide investigation, and a scene examination will continue today,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand