Update: Search under way for Karori man

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Wellington District Prevention Manager Inspector Fleur de Bes:

Police are in a position to name the Karori man who is unaccounted for following the severe weather in Wellington and urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Emergency services were contacted about 7.15am by a concerned resident who had not been able to make contact with a family member, Philip Sutton, who is in his 60s.

His Karori South Road residence was found to have been affected by floodwaters and debris.

Police are now working to establish where Philip may be. This includes checking places he is known to frequent, as well as a search of the immediate area, including South Karori Road and the nearby streams.

If you have seen Philip or have any information that might help us locate him, please urgently contact Police on 111, quoting reference number P066139448.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI