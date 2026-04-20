Update: Hastings homicide investigation

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Martin James:

A homicide investigation is ongoing following the deaths of three people in Hastings yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a residential property on Avenue Road East at around 6am yesterday.

One person was located deceased and two people subsequently passed away after being transported to hospital.

Police can now advise the three victims were a woman and two young children who lived at the Avenue Road East house.

A man who lived at the property was also transported to hospital and is undergoing surgery today.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, however no charges have been laid at this time.

A team of 30 is working on the homicide investigation, and a scene examination will continue today.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI