Smile burglars, you’re on camera

Source: New Zealand Police

Security cameras have assisted in the lock up of four alleged burglars across Auckland overnight.

At about 1.30am, Police were contacted by a Greenlane homeowner after his CCTV alerted him to a possible intruder.

Senior Sergeant Bronwyn Matthews, Auckland City East, says the victim wasn’t at home at the time.

He immediately contacted Police and described a vehicle leaving the address with his trailer attached.

“Police camera operators were able to track the vehicle as it made its way along Campbell Road heading towards Onehunga.

“A short time later a Police unit spotted the van on Waller Street and the three occupants were taken into custody.”

Senior Sergeant Matthews says the trailer was returned to the victim and the trio charged with burglary.

Just a few hours later at about 4.15am, Police were contacted by a New Lynn grocery store owner who had allegedly spotted a possible thief on his store’s CCTV.

Upon Police arrival, a vehicle was parked outside the shop and the store’s alarm was sounding.

“Officers also noticed a hole in the fence outside,” Acting Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Nick Salter, says.

“A short time later the vehicle’s owner returned claiming he had just been for a run, however checks revealed he was trespassed from the store after previously stealing items.”

Acting Inspector Salter says the man was taken into custody and enquiries are continuing.

“Our community deserves to go about their business without the threat of being a victim of crime and we will continue to respond and hold these offenders to account.

“However we cannot do this alone, if you witness any suspicious or unlawful activity, please contact Police with as much information as possible.”

You can contact Police on 111, or for non-emergencies through 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Make a Report” or call 105.

Three people will appear in court over the Greenlane burglary.

A 51-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman charged with burglary will appear in Auckland District Court on Friday.

A 34-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on Friday charged with burglary, unlawfully in an enclosed yard and possession of instruments for burglary.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI