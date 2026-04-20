Police search street, streams as man reported missing in Wellington storm

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police/Supplied

A search and rescue operation has been launched in Karori after a man was reported unaccounted for after extreme weather in Wellington.

Inspector Fleur de Bes said emergency services were contacted about 7.15am on Monday by a concerned resident who had not been able to make contact with relative Philip Sutton.

Sutton’s Karori South Road property was found to be hit by floodwaters and debris.

Police are checking places Sutton, who is in his 60s, was known to go, and was searching in South Karori Road and nearby streams.

“If you have seen Philip or have any information that might help us locate him, please urgently contact Police on 111, quoting reference number P066139448.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand