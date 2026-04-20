‘Our tīpuna have a funny way of making us remember’: missing taonga found in Germany

By
MIL OSI
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0
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Tāwhaki is an ancestor, a demigod, and a tōhunga, famed for his search for divine knowledge. There’s a poutokomanawa of him that’s about five feet tall, carved from dark wood, with an oval head and close crop of hair. His limbs are angled and rigid, while his torso sweeps in a curve, a hallmark style of carving from the East Coast.

He hails from a village called Manutūkē, on the dry plains of Tairāwhiti just up from the white-faced cliffs where the Waipaoa River meets the sea. Surrounded by orchards and pasture, it’s home to the people of Rongowhakaata, one of the three iwi of the Tūranga area.

In the village there is a marae called Whakatō, where Tāwhaki lived in a wharepuni named Te Mana-o-Tūranga. Inside, he stood alongside his twin pou, Te Apaapa.

Te Mana o Turanga Meeting House, 1903-1913.

Te Papa Tongarewa

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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