New Wakefield Street bridge for Whanganui

Source: New Zealand Government

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has approved funding for a new railway overbridge in Whanganui East, with the project expected to cost $2.7 million, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“A replacement Wakefield Street bridge in Whanganui will be built to modern standards, restoring a key local connection and allowing heavier vehicles to cross,” Mr Bishop says.

“The existing bridge was closed in January 2025 after a safety review found the 70-year-old timber structure was no longer safe for vehicles. That has been frustrating for local residents and businesses who rely on this route every day.

“Before its closure, around 1,400 vehicles used the bridge daily, including a significant number of heavy vehicles. It is an important link across the New Plymouth–Marton rail line for the Whanganui East community.”

NZTA will fund 62 per cent of the replacement, or $1.67 million, with Whanganui District Council funding the remainder.

“NZTA and the council looked carefully at the options, including maintaining the existing bridge or closing it permanently and upgrading alternative routes.

Replacing the bridge was clearly the best option, delivering the greatest benefit to the community and the best long-term value for money.”

Mr Bishop says the new bridge will be stronger, safer, and more efficient.

“I want to thank local MP Carl Bates for his strong advocacy for this project and his community.

“This bridge is a great example of this Government’s focus on fixing the basics and building the future by investing in infrastructure that people and businesses can rely on.

“Resilience in our transport infrastructure is becoming more and more important, and we’re building resilience into our network wherever we can. Replacing aging structures with modern, fit-for-purpose infrastructure is a big part of that.

“The new Wakefield Street bridge will remove the previous speed and weight restrictions, making it easier for people to get around and for goods to move efficiently.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed by mid-2027.

MIL OSI