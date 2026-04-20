Live Weather: State of emergency in Wellington as more rain arrives after floods, slips

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington residents in low lying and flood prone areas have been told to go somewhere else for the next 24 hours.

The city has been smashed by torrential rain, and it, along with parts of Kāpiti, Wairarapa and Tararua areas, are under an orange heavy rain warning.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said people must act quickly and not wait for official warnings if they think they need to evacuate.

The ground is already saturated and further rainfall increases the risk of slips.

A welfare centre is open at the Wellington City Mission on Oxford Terrace.

MetService meterologist Katie Lyons said the “huge amount” of rain overnight – half a month’s worth for April – was why the orange rain warning has been brought forward, with a moderate chance of upgrading to red.

She said between 50-80mm of rain was expected in most areas, but up to 150mm could fall in some parts.

The long period of rain on already sodden ground meant the capital was primed for further flooding, Lyons said.

Lyons said thunderstorms could see up to 40mm fall in an hour.

She said residents in weather-hit areas – including Wairarapa where a warning is also in play – should keep a close eye on the forecast, especially before driving.

“If you’re heading out on the road, it’s a great idea to just pull up the [rain] radar … check the forecast, make sure that something hasn’t been issued for your area.

“As always drive to the conditions, because it’s the driving that can be really hazardous with the lack of visibility and potential flooding.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand