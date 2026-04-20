Greens call on Government to make Civil Defence Payment available

Source: Green Party

The Green Party are calling on the Government to immediately activate the Civil Defence Payment across the Wellington region, after a regional state of emergency was declared this afternoon.

“A state of emergency has now been declared across the region. The Civil Defence Payment exists for exactly this situation,” says Green Party MP for Wellington Central, Tamatha Paul.

“The Government needs to activate it now, and it needs to be available in every community affected, including those outside the declared emergency area who have still lost belongings.”

“MSD should take a high-trust approach. People who have just been evacuated shouldn’t have to produce paperwork to prove they need help replacing their food or their bedding.”

Green MP for Rongotai, Julie Anne Genter, says people across the region need to know support is on the way today.

“Communities across Wellington are in the middle of a civil defence emergency right now. People need practical support, and they need it today,” says Genter.

“Activating the Civil Defence Payment is the most immediate thing the Government can do to help people cover the basics: food, bedding and clothing, while they work out their next steps.”

“We’re calling on the Government to activate the payment across the entire affected region without delay, and to make sure support reaches people quickly and without unnecessary barriers,” says Genter.

MIL OSI