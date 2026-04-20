Fleeing drivers fail to shake Police

Source: New Zealand Police

A disregard for the road rules has ended in two arrests in Counties Manukau overnight.

The driver of a vehicle travelling with no headlights on and swerving across the road in now headed to court.

Just after 7pm, Police were alerted to a Honda HR-V travelling northbound on State Highway 2 without headlights activated and swerving within the lane.

A Pōkeno Highways unit has attempted to stop the vehicle however, the driver failed to stop and was not pursued.

The Honda continued northbound before exiting at Highbrook Drive, Ōtara, where it was successfully stopped in by units and the driver arrested.

A 21-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday charged with failing to stop, possession of cannabis and being an unlicenced driver failing to comply with prohibition.

Just a couple of hours later the rider of a motorcycle allegedly ran a red light in from of a unit on Hellabys Road.

“Officers have signalled for the vehicle to stop however it has failed to do so and continued on,” Counties Manukau Road Policing, Senior Sergeant Chris Peet says.

The Police Eagle helicopter has then observed the rider allegedly travelling at speeds of up to 140km/h on the Southern Motorway.

“The rider has then exited at the southeastern off-ramp but lost control on the corner and dropped the motorcycle at low speed.

“He’s attempted to remount, but staff were quick and able to taken him into custody before he could take off.

“These are two really good examples of why you should pull over when signalled by Police.”

A 20-year-old man charged with failing to stop will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI