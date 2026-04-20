Empowering the Digital Future: CUKTECH 10 Ultra Charger Officially Launches in the Philippines

Source: Media Outreach

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – CUKTECH, a pioneer in high-performance charging solutions, has officially announced the local debut of its annual flagship: the CUKTECH 10 Ultra Charger. This powerhouse is engineered specifically for the Philippines’ diverse modern talent—from hardcore gamers and creative professionals to the vast community of remote (WFH) workers—offering an unprecedented level of charging freedom.

Smart Ecosystem: Seamless Xiaomi Home App Integration

CUKTECH is bringing IoT innovation to the world of charging. Through the Xiaomi Home App, Filipino users can remotely control port switches, set “Delay Poweroff” timers, and switch between four intelligent charging strategies tailored for different usage scenarios.

Visual Interaction: Every Watt Accounted For

The standout feature of the 10 Ultra is its 1.57-inch full-color versatile screen. This HD display provides real-time transparency, allowing users to monitor per-port power, voltage, current, and internal operating temperatures. The screen also supports 90° auto-rotation, ensuring the UI stays upright no matter how the charger is plugged in.

Universal Compatibility: Redefining Ultra-High Power

The 10 Ultra supports up to 120W Max HyperCharge, optimized for the entire Xiaomi ecosystem and fully compatible with major protocols including PD, PPS, QC, and FCP. Whether it is the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Samsung S26 Ultra, or high-demand laptops like the MacBook Pro 16, the 10 Ultra utilizes ADC 2.0 Adaptive Charging to intelligently match the optimal current for every device.

Local Appreciation: Launch Exclusive Offers Until April 30

To celebrate its arrival in the Philippines, CUKTECH is rolling out exclusive launch deals on Shopee, featuring a suite of limited-time incentives:

Launch Special Price: Get an instant ₱200 discount voucher, bringing the price down to just ₱2,799 for this flagship device.

Bundle & Save: Purchase two or more units at once and enjoy an extra 5% discount.

Limited-Edition Freebie: Every purchase of the 10 Ultra Charger comes with a complimentary battery (while stocks last).

Free Shipping: Enjoy nationwide free shipping with no hidden delivery costs.

“The Philippines is a core market for CUKTECH’s Southeast Asian expansion,” says the CUKTECH Overseas Marketing Manager. “The 10 Ultra Charger signifies that we aren’t just providing power—we are providing a smart management solution for the digital lives of our Filipino customers.”

Hashtag: #CUKTECH

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