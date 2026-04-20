Consultation opens on draft ACOPs for agriculture

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

WorkSafe New Zealand is seeking feedback on and input into draft content for two approved codes of practice (ACOP) for agriculture.

ACOPs are a recognised, practical way for businesses and workers to comply with the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and its regulations.

The draft ACOPs cover:

safe farm vehicle operation, and

roles and responsibilities in agriculture.

They use real world farming examples, from fencing and silage to farm visitors and school trips, to show what good looks like in practice. They do not introduce new legal duties or require people to do anything beyond what the Health and Safety at Work Act already expects.

“Both drafts have been developed with the sector, so they reflect how farms actually operate day to day,” says WorkSafe chief executive, Sharon Thompson.

“However, these are very much working drafts. We want farmers and others in the sector to tell us what makes sense to them, what doesn’t, and what needs to be clearer, particularly when it comes to real-life situations on farms.”

The roles and responsibilities draft ACOP focuses on situations where two or more businesses have health and safety responsibilities for the same work. It makes clear that while tasks can be delegated, legal obligations cannot. The level of responsibility depends on who has influence and control over the work, the workplace or the equipment at the time.

“This isn’t about paperwork,” says Sharon Thompson. “It’s about having practical conversations before work starts, so everyone knows the plan and can stop and reset if conditions change.”

The draft ACOP for safe farm vehicle operation tackles the biggest contributors to serious harm on farms, including:

choosing the right vehicle for the job

pausing and reassessing when terrain, weather or fatigue changes risk

managing health risks like fatigue, heat and cold – not just vehicle rollovers.

Both draft ACOPs provide clearer information about children on farms, to distinguish between farm work and home life. The drafts focus on supervision, separation, and planning, and clarify what children under 15 can and cannot do around vehicles and machinery, without excluding them from farm life altogether.

Anyone with a stake in agriculture is encouraged to read the draft ACOPs and provide feedback on WorkSafe’s website.

“Your feedback and input is really important to us, as it will have a direct impact on the final shape and usefulness of the ACOP. We are particularly keen on ensuring the content relates to the everyday environment on farm,” says Sharon Thompson.

This first public consultation runs until 10 May 2026, and will be followed by further consultation on the updated drafts. Finalised drafts will be provided to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, who is responsible for deciding whether or not to approve the ACOP.

Give your feedback

Make a submission on safe farm vehicle operation

Make a submission on roles and responsibilities in agriculture

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