Boost for community organisations through Auckland Council grants

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council wants Aucklanders to thrive and community-led organisations play a key role in making this happen.

That’s why the council’s Community Committee has allocated 11 organisations a share of $300,000 through Ngā Hapori Momoho – Thriving Communities Grant 2025/2026.

Councillor Julie Fairey, chair of the Community Committee says the council supports regionally significant organisations, which can have tangible impacts for the people of Auckland across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Through this fund, the council supports a wide range of grassroots organisations that will grow community and intercultural connection; improve Aucklanders’ health and assist whānau with financial skills in tough times.

“All the organisations who applied carry out critical mahi creating a positive impact for our residents, and for the ones receiving grants this time there is a particular focus on some of our more vulnerable communities such as Pasifika, Māori, LGBTQ+, caregivers, and those living with disability.”

The grant fund is allocated through a contestable funding process. This funding round saw the council receive 89 funding applications. Eligible applications were assessed by a panel and reviewed against the grants programme assessment criteria. The Community Committee made the final decision on allocations.

Aliimalemanu Kennneth Aiolupotea, General Manager of Community Wellbeing says he was heartened by the strength of the applicants in this funding round.

“These grants are an important funding source for community organisations, especially in this trying economic environment.

“Ultimately everyday Aucklanders will benefit from these allocations.

“Thank you to all those who put their time and effort into applying for a grant.”

More information on the council’s grants programme that supports Aucklanders’ aspirations for a great city, including Ngā Hapori Momoho – Thriving Communities Grant can be found on the Auckland Council website.

Ngā Hapori Momoho – Thriving Communities Regional Grant – allocations 2025/2026 Applicant and project name Activity/project description Amount allocated Brainwave Trust Aotearoa Delivers 32 culturally grounded wānanga and Talanoa for urban Māori and Tangata Moana caregivers in South and West Auckland. $30,000 Honohono Tātou Kata Creating Compassionate Communities This project blends Māori-led cultural practice with accessible public education and includes tikanga-based workshops, death cafes and regional coordination of Dying Matters Week $29,400 Hawaiki TŪ Strengthening rangatahi identity, leadership and future pathways through haka theatre $30,000 Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa Maximising the benefits of community gardens $28,000 Age Concern Auckland Trust Promoting social connection for Takatāpui and Rainbow+ elders $29,000 Ki Tua O Matariki Tākaro ki Tua Tupuna parenting and mobile Māori play for whānau $30,000 Storytime Foundation Trust Board Supporting more than 3000 vulnerable children (0-3) through strong beginnings, gifting high-quality books and practical bonding guidance $23,600 Māngere Mountain Education Trust This project will contribute to preserving cultural heritage and enhancing educational engagement for a wide range of learners through mātauranga Māori $16,000 The UMMA Trust Learner license and community engagement for refugee Muslim women in Auckland $24.000 Massey Community Trust This safety net project provides immediate youth-centred accommodation through trained and vetted home homes $30,000 Many Streams of Our Community Trust The Auckland Beyblade Open uses active, inclusive play to build a more connected community and to bridge generational gaps $30,000 Total $300,000

MIL OSI