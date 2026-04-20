Black Ferns Sevens defend Hong Kong title with 19-14 win over Australia

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Hong Kong title with another victory over fierce rivals Australia.

The 19-14 win handed New Zealand their sixth title of the season and their fourth straight in Hong Kong which was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary tournament.

New Zealand scored three tries to two with Mahina Paul, Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti touching down.

Player of the Final Risi Pouri-Lane said: “To come here and play in a final at the home of Sevens Rugby – in such an iconic stadium has been an awesome privilege.

“The girls showed grit and heart and it took a whole squad effort.”

With Valladolid the next World Championship event on May 29-31, 2025 Player of the Year Miller said: “We love these finals – they’re the moments we live for.

“We want to keep improving and stay unbeaten in Valladolid next month – and hopefully win another title at the end of it.”

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The All Black Sevens were beaten 32-28 in the play-off for third in the men’s competition.

New Zealand was ahead 28-22 midway through the second half, before Spain scored two tries to grab the win.

South Africa beat Argentina 35-7 in the final.

The second round of the Championship is in Spain at the end of May with the third and final round in Bordeaux in June.

The team with the most points at the end of the three event Championship competition will be crowned 2026 World Champions.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand