Arrests made following aggravated robbery, Frankton

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Reece Durston – Hamilton City Area Investigations Manager:

Police have arrested and charged two youth in relation to an aggravated robbery in Frankton, Hamilton, last night.

At around 7.30pm, Police were called to a premises on Commerce Street after four people had entered, brandishing weapons, and threatened staff before stealing cash and fleeing in a vehicle.

Shortly after police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device on the vehicle near Hamilton Airport.

A short pursuit took place on the Waikato Expressway before the vehicle came to a stop near Hampton Downs.

Two youth, aged 13 and 16, will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Police continue to make enquiries to locate the remaining offenders and anyone with information on the incident or who was involved, is urged to come forward.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260419/4870.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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