Police launch homicide investigation after three people killed in Hastings

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A homicide investigation has been launched, after the death of three people in Hastings.

Police were called to a house on Avenue Road East on Sunday morning, after a report of several people being seriously injured.

One person was found dead upon arrival.

Two people were injured – one in a critical condition and another serious – with both transported to Hastings Hospital. Both have since died.

A scene examination will soon take place.

Detective Inspector Martin James re-assured the community that this was an isolated incident.

He said the wider public faced no risk.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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