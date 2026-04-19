Police launch homicide investigation after three people killed in Hastings

Source: Radio New Zealand
A homicide investigation has been launched, after the death of three people in Hastings.
Police were called to a house on Avenue Road East on Sunday morning, after a report of several people being seriously injured.
One person was found dead upon arrival.
Two people were injured – one in a critical condition and another serious – with both transported to Hastings Hospital. Both have since died.
A scene examination will soon take place.
Detective Inspector Martin James re-assured the community that this was an isolated incident.
He said the wider public faced no risk.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand