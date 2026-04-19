Kayakers rescued from rough waters off Auckland beach

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Nick Monro

Two people have been rescued from rough waters, clinging to their kayak 5.7 kilometres off Stanmore Bay Beach.

Maritime police were called in on Saturday afternoon after the pair failed to show up at Manly Beach after leaving from Mahurangi earlier.

One of the group contacted police after growing concerned as conditions deteriorated with rough seas and 15-20 knot winds.

Police Coastal Master Senior Constable Trevor Proctor said they immediately initiated a search, issuing a mobile phone locate to the missing kayakers and tasking the Police Eagle helicopter, to search the coastal area between Mahurangi and Manly.

“The missing person wasn’t answering texts or calls so we managed to locate the kayakers by polling their phone.”

Police found them in the water, holding onto their kayak unable to get back in because of rough seas. Both were wearing lifejackets.

Coastguard then retrieved the pair and no injuries were reported.

Senior Constable Trevor Proctor said this was a positive outcome and showed the importance of wearing a lifejacket, but suggests more than one form of communication is taken when on the water.

“If you’re relying on a mobile phone, store it in a waterproof bag or case.

“These simple precautions can make a critical difference in an emergency.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand