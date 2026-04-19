Homicide investigation launched after three deaths, Hastings

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Martin James:

Three people have died after an incident at an Avenue Road East, Hastings, address early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property about 6am after reports of several people being seriously injured.

On arrival, one person was found deceased.

Two others were found to be in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, and were transported to Hastings Hospital.

Sadly, both critical parties have now also died.

A homicide investigation has been launched, and a scene examination will take place at the property today.

Police appreciate this is a distressing incident that will no doubt be concerning to nearby residents.

I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, contained to this specific group of people, and there is no risk to the wider public.

Further information will be provided when it is available.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI