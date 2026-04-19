Employment Disputes – Fire and Emergency reminds public to be extra careful while strike action takes place

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is warning the public that the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) will be undertaking a strike tomorrow, Monday 20 April, between 7.30am and 8.30am.

The NZPFU has indicated its intention to continue twice-weekly strike.

“I want to reassure the public that all 111 calls will be received and responded to during the strike periods,” Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler says.

“However, our response times will be delayed in impacted areas as volunteer crews will be responding from the next closest location. So, we are asking the public to remain extra careful.

“Our advice remains the same. If there is a fire, evacuate early, get out, stay out, then call 111.”

During the one-hour strikes, Fire and Emergency will prioritise emergencies and may not attend less serious incidents, such as private fire alarms where there is no sign of fire, small rubbish fires, traffic-management assistance, and animal rescues.

In addition, Fire and Emergency has established a process with Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance for responding to medical events in impacted areas.

“We remain focused on achieving a fair and sustainable settlement with the NZPFU so we can continue working to keep our communities safe,” Megan Stiffler says.