Black Fern Ruahei Demant says win over Canada just the start

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant says beating Canada felt good, but the way they beat them felt even better.

The Black Ferns avenged their World Cup semi-final loss to Canada last year with a stunning victory in their Pacific Four Series clash in Kansas City on Saturday.

In a match which was delayed for three hours because of lightning, the New Zealanders beat the Canadians 36-14.

Demant acutely felt the heartbreak of that semi-final loss, which ended their World Cup defence aspirations.

“For many of us who were involved in the team last year, it felt really good to get that result, not just the result itself but the way that we won, the way that we were really disciplined and the composure,” Demant said.

“I was really proud of that and sometimes it actually surprised me, it’s so cool to see what our team is capable of in this new era and the fact that this is just the surface of the potential that’s within the squad.”

In a remarkable turnaround, the Black Ferns overcame a 14-5 half-time deficit, running in five tries in the second half with some scintillating handling.

The Black Ferns took the lead for the first time in the 61st minute, when Kaipo Olsen-Baker got the ball down amid a crowd of bodies.

They scored again two minutes later with a brilliant try to Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu and the pressure from there on was too much for Canada.

New Black Ferns coach Whitney Hansen said she was confident her side would make a comeback.

“The whole time in that first half, it was just real composure, we knew how we wanted to play and we knew it would come. I think there was never panic and there was always patience and just excitement for what was to come,” Hansen said.

The game was played at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women’s professional sports team.

Demant said she had noticed a sharp rise in interest in rugby in America.

“As a player who has played here in the US a few times for the Black Ferns I was actually shocked at the amount of fans who were here, especially with the constant delays… it was such an electric atmosphere out there. Even last weekend as well… it’s awesome to see how much the game is growing here in the US.”

Demant said her side handled the delayed start well.

“Just control what we could control, which I thought the group did really well… and the management that were with us at our hotel.

“And when it was time to switch on the girls were able to flick that switch because we were able to manage our emotions and come into the game really clear knowing that we had so much confidence from the preparation we had done throughout the week so that work was already there.”

In the day’s second match, the US beat Australia 33-12.

The Black Ferns are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and can clinch the title with victory over the Wallaroos on the Sunshine Coast on Anzac Day.

The Black Ferns beat the US 48-15 last weekend, while Canada beat Australia 24-0.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand