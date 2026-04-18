RNZ dismantling ageing transmission masts in Auckland, outages expected

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Work is underway to dismantle and replace two ageing RNZ transmission masts in West Auckland, with listeners warned to expect temporary AM outages over the coming weeks.

The project began on Thursday at RNZ’s Henderson transmission sites, where the 92-year-old northern mast on Selwood Road is being taken down in sections using a 126 metre crane.

RNZ

Once that work is complete, the top of the southern mast on Lincoln Road, which stands 153m high and is 71 years old, will be removed by helicopter, before a crane dismantles the rest.

Both masts are past their 50-year design life, and RNZ stated that independent engineering reports have found they can no longer be safely maintained.

RNZ

Both towers are planned to be decommissioned by June 2026 and replaced with a single new mast on the northern site, which will continue to support AM transmission and emergency broadcasting.

The Henderson sites provide AM coverage for the wider Auckland region, including RNZ National on 756 AM.

RNZ

During the works, which are expected to take around four weeks, listeners will experience daytime outages on that frequency, although delays are possible depending on the weather.

RNZ said coverage will return to normal once the project is complete, and the overall broadcast area will not change.

Listeners can switch to 101.4 FM in central Auckland, or use other AM frequencies depending on location.

Updates on outages will be published on RNZ’s website.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand