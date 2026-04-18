MetService issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of lower North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas of the lower North Island, as wild weather lashes the country.

That warning applied to Carterton, Kāpiti Coast, Upper Hutt City, Porirua City and South Wairarapa, and was expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

MetService said the thunderstorms were moving towards the east, and were expected to lie near Paraparaumu, Upper Hutt, Porirua, Waikanae and The Southern Tararua Ranges at 6.52am and near Upper Hutt, The Southern Tararua Ranges and Kaitoke at 7.22 am.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

Move cars under cover or away from trees;

Secure any loose objects around your property;

Check that drains and gutters are clear;

Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand