Live: Pacific Four rugby – Black Ferns v Canada

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the rugby action, as the Black Ferns take on Canada in the Pacific Four series at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

The Black Ferns will be keen to avenge their World Cup semifinal loss, when the teams last met in September.

A hattrick of tries to winger Mererangi Paul helped propel the Black Ferns to a 48-15 victory in their opening Pacific Four match against USA in Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Canada beat Australia 24-0 in the second match, which was delayed for 75 minutes and played in an empty stadium, due to the risk of lightning.

The match was delayed due to weather but is now due to kick off at 1.10pm NZT.

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand