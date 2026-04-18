Information sought following burglary, Glen Innes

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in a burglary at Glen Innes home early on Friday morning.

An investigation is underway after occupants awoke to an unknown male inside their home on Chiltern Crescent at around 4.30am.

Police are releasing an initial description of the man in an effort to identify and locate him.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, of Auckland City CIB, says an occupant of the property was awoken at around 4.30am.

“Initially it was unclear who the person was in the darkness, but it was soon apparent that the male was not known to them,” she says.

“An occupant has screamed, startling the male and he has run from the address.”

He was last seen heading towards Leaside Lane. Police were contacted and attended the scene a short time later.

“We have been doing door knocks in the area, and an investigation is ongoing,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says.

From enquiries to date, Police have obtained the below description of the man. He is described as:

A male

Possibly Pacific Islander

Around 5’8” / 172 centimetres in height

A neck tattoo of a gothic or Irish clover or similar

A horse-tail haircut

Barefoot

Wearing red and white striped candy cane boxer shorts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk is confident this description will ring a bell in the community.

“Given the state of the man’s dress, we believe it is highly likely that he is local to the area,” she says.

“It’s possible people heading to work have come across this male in the early hours.

“Someone will know who this male is, and they need to contact Police so we can resolve this matter.”

Police have been speaking with the occupants of the property and support has been made available.

“While they have not suffered any physical injuries, this was a frightening event for the household and we are working to identify this man,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says.

Anyone in the area who witnesses suspicious behaviour should call 111.

Police are asking anyone who might know this man to contact Police on 105 using the reference number 260417/6763.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI