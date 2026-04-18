Heavy rain, reports of flooding in lower North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Mayor of Lower Hutt is encouraging people to check on their neighbours in the wake of major flooding today.

About 25 homes were evacuated in Stokes Valley.

Ken Laban said most of those evacuated had been placed with family or friends, with their welfare team working to place the remaining couple.

“Our greatest priority at the moment obviously, is the our residents making sure they’re all safe and in particular the ones who live in vulnerable situations – that are potentially living in isolated areas at the top end of George Street in Stokes Valley, a lot of our elderly who live alone.”

He encouraged residents, neighbours and families to also check on people and make sure they were ok.

Earlier, Lower Hutt deputy mayor Keri Brown is urging people to leave their homes if they see rising, unsafe waters, as there is more heavy rain forecast tonight.

The Wellington region is under a MetService orange heavy rain warning until 1am Sunday.

Brown says Lower Hutt could be in for more intense localised rain, after flash flooding in Stokes Valley this morning.

“We are asking people that they prepare if they see rising waters to leave without official warning.”

She says teams are monitoring the Hutt River, Waiwhetu Stream, and Black Creek in Wainuiomata – which all have the potential to flood.

Earlier, Wellington’s regional emergency management office says more severe weather is expected in the area this afternoon.

An Orange Heavy Rain Warning is in force for the Tararua Range, Kapiti Coast and Wellington until 2am Sunday.

Twenty-six homes in Stokes Valley and Porirua have been evacuated today.

State Highway 58 Pāuatahanui to Haywards and State Highway 59 Paremata to Plimmerton are closed, as is the nortbound sections of State Highway 2 Belmont to Haywards interchange. Eastern Hutt Road and Paekakariki Hill Road are also shut.

Authorities are asking people to stay off roads unless absolutely neccessary.

They say residents should not wait for official warnings, and to move to higher ground if they see rising water.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker told RNZ it has been far worse than Cyclone Vaianu that hit the North Island last weekend.

Follow reports live below:

Warnings issued

These severe thunderstorms were moving towards the southeast, and were expected to lie near Wellington, offshore Mana Island, Porirua, Paekākāriki and Pukerua bay at 9.00 am and near Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wainuiomata at 9.30am.

Additional heavy rain watches and a strong wind watch are also in place as a complex trough moves over the North Island, bringing further periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

A heavy rain watch covers the Tararua Range, the Kāpiti Coast and parts of Wellington north of the harbour from 6am Saturday until 2am Sunday, with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

Further north, a heavy rain watch is in place for northern and eastern parts of Northland north of Whangārei from 9pm Saturday to 5am Sunday, where localised downpours may approach warning levels.

In the South Island, the Richmond and Bryant Ranges and parts of Tasman District northwest of Motueka are under heavy rain watches from 6am to 3pm Saturday.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Wellington from 6am to 11am Saturday, with northerly winds that may approach severe gale strength in exposed places.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

Move cars under cover or away from trees;

Secure any loose objects around your property;

Check that drains and gutters are clear;

Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand