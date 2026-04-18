Electronic card transactions: March 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Electronic card transactions: March 2026 – information release

17 April 2026

The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

March 2026 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the March 2026 month (compared with February 2026) were: