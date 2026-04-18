Cricket: Black Caps v Bangladesh – first one-dayer

Source: Radio New Zealand

Opener Henry Nicholls and allrounder Dean Foxcroft have scored half-centuries, as New Zealand set Bangladesh a target of 248 runs to win their first one-day encounter at Dhaka.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Black Caps began their innings slowly, but Nicholls and Will Young put on 73 runs for the second wicket to build momentum. Nicholls brought up his 50 off 65 balls and was eventually caught behind off Rishad Hossein for 68.

Their progress stalled, when skipper Tom Latham and Nicholls fell in consecutive overs, but Foxcroft took up the baton, scoring his first half century for the national team, before he was bowled for Nahid Rana for 59.

Hossein, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam captured two wickets each for Bangladesh.

Black Caps ODI Squad to Bangladesh:

Tom Latham (Canterbury), Muhammad Abbas (Wellington Firebirds), Adithya Ashok (Auckland Aces), Ben Lister (Auckland Aces), Josh Clarkson (Central Stags), Dane Cleaver (Central Stags), Dean Foxcroft (Central Stags), Nick Kelly (Wellington Firebirds), Jayden Lennox (Central Stags), Henry Nicholls (Canterbury), Will O’Rourke (Canterbury), Ben Sears (Wellington Firebirds), Nathan Smith (Wellington Firebirds), Blair Tickner (Central Stags), Will Young (Central Stags)

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand