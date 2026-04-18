Chiefs beat Hurricanes in golden point extra time thriller

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The Chiefs have claimed a thrilling extra-time 22-17 Super Rugby Pacific victory over the Hurricanes in Hamilton.

With the scores locked at 17-all at fulltime, Super Point was introduced with the team first to score during a scheduled 10 minutes declared the winner. If the scores were still tied after the 10 minutes, it would have been declared a draw.

But Wallace Sititi reclaimed a charged-down drop-kick at goal by Damian McKenzie to score in the fifth minute of extra time.

It was a great moment for the Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson, who was playing his 100th Super Rugby match.

The Chiefs have now won seven from nine matches and head off the Hurricanes at the top of the table by one point, though the Wellington side have a game in hand.

What made the Chiefs’ win even more meritorious was that they had to make three changes to their named side, with Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier, and Rueben O’Neill were all ruled out.

The Hurricanes had looked to have the better of the match, leading 17-10 in the 72nd minute when the Chiefs scored a try from nowhere, with Leroy Carter launching a scintillating burst from deep inside their own territory, with a brilliant offload putting Luke Sinkinson in the clear.

See how the game unfolded here:

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand