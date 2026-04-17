Young kiwi golfers clean up in Australia

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

New Zealand have completed a clean sweep of all three trophies at the 2026 Australian Junior Interstate Teams Golf Championship in Victoria.

In their first appearance at the event in 28 years, the Kiwis won the overall, boys and girls titles.

New Zealand went undefeated in all seven rounds securing the boys and girls titles with a round to spare.

It was the fifth time New Zealand had won the boys title, with the Kiwis adding the 2026 title to previous wins in 1981, 1989, 1990 and 1992 during their stint between 1975 and 1997.

“It’s pretty cool to come over here and win all three,” Christchurch player Cooper Moore said.

It was the first time New Zealand had played the girls event and their dominant week was capped off with victory over Victoria on the last day.

Teresa Wang was undefeated with five wins and a draw. She had led the Australian Junior Amateur until the final round last week before finishing second.

“I’m very happy and I’m really proud of all our team-mates,” Wang said.

“I was pretty nervous this morning because of what happened last week, but it feels good to get the win this time.

“It’s a very fun and really good learning experience watching other people from the different states in Australia play.”

Three Kiwis went through undefeated, with Wang and Amy Tang winning five and halving one, while Ricky Kang won all seven matches without a rest.

Two debutants also went unbeaten, as NSW’s Blake Cranston won five and halved one, the same record as Victoria’s Archie Alston.

Auckland based Japanese player Kanichiro Katano won the boys individual title last week with Ryan Xie of Auckland was second.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand