Weather: Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms to hammer parts of the country this weekend

Source: Radio New Zealand

Screengrab / MetService

Heavy rain is forecast for western and northern parts of New Zealand this weekend, with a risk of severe gales down south.

MetService said a complex trough is moving northeast on to the South Island Friday, before shifting to the North Island Saturday and early Sunday.

It is expected to bring heavy rain, and possible thunderstorms.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Taranaki, Buller and Grey Districts, Headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and Rivers and Ranges of the Westland District.

Headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and Rivers could expect up to 150mm of rain, with Buller and Grey Districts possibly getting 120mm.

MetService warned streams and rivers might rise rapidly and there was a risk of surface flooding and slips.

There is also a heavy rain watch for parts of Northland, Tasman, Wellington and Otago.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch is in place for Canterbury High Country from 2pm Friday until 5am Saturday.

Northwesterly winds could approach severe gale in exposed places and there was a moderate chance of it upgrading to a warning, MetService said.

Raincoats and umbrellas would also likely be essential for other parts of the country, with evening rain, possibly heavy and thundery to hit Auckland.

David Neilson

“Those heading to the Warriors game Saturday evening might want to pack a raincoat,” MetService meteorologist Braydon White said.

“With the potential for showers during the game, those looking to stay dry may need to break out the ponchos and brollies.”

While the Blues v Highlanders game at Eden Park on Friday is less likely to be affected by bad weather, those headed to the Chiefs v Hurricanes at Waikato FMG Stadium might not be so lucky; Hamilton is also forecast for rain from Saturday afternoon.

For Sunday, the broad low-pressure system will lie “over the country” according to MetService, with several fronts “rotating around it bringing periods of rain but also fine gaps to most”.

This means those headed to the Auckland FC game at Mt Smart Stadium might also have to prepare for a wet afternoon.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand