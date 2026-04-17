Updated asbestos guidance now available for New Zealand businesses and workers

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

WorkSafe New Zealand has published an updated suite of guidance to help businesses and workers safely manage and work with asbestos.

The new guidance has been developed in close collaboration with the asbestos industry and introduces targeted resources for specific needs, including asbestos surveyors, removalists, assessors, tradespeople, and general businesses.

WorkSafe’s updated guidance reflects the latest industry practices and makes it easier for people to find the information relevant to their work.

“Asbestos remains the number one cause of work-related death in New Zealand, with approximately 220 people dying from asbestos-related disease each year. It’s critical that everyone working with or around asbestos has access to clear, current guidance on how to do so safely,” says WorkSafe’s chief executive, Sharon Thompson.

“We’ve worked alongside industry experts to create guidance that is easier to follow, more detailed, and tailored to different roles in the sector. This means a surveyor, a removalist, an assessor, or a tradesperson can go straight to the information that matters most to their work.”

The updated suite includes good practice guidelines, interpretive guidelines, information sheets, and videos. A mapping document shows where content from the existing 2016 approved code of practice (ACOP) sits within the new resources.

The existing 2016 ACOP for the Management and Removal of Asbestos remains in place. It’s anticipated that three of the new good practice guidelines, covering asbestos surveys, asbestos removal, and asbestos assessments, will be developed into updated ACOPs following the progression of the health and safety reforms.

“Publishing the updated guidance now means the industry doesn’t have to wait for legislative changes to access better information. It balances the need for timely, practical resources with the process for updating the ACOPs,” says Sharon Thompson.

The new guidance includes updates to surface testing requirements for asbestos clearance inspections, exclusion of swabs during asbestos surveys, exposure monitoring requirements, and clearer definitions around asbestos-containing dust, and minor contamination.

WorkSafe consulted publicly on the future of the asbestos guidance in late 2025, with feedback showing strong support for clearer, more detailed guidance regardless of format.

Read the new guidance