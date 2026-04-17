The 17th China Children’s Film Dubbing Promotion and Exhibition Event Officially Kicks Off

Source: Media Outreach

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2026 – With light and shadow flowing to carry forward the revolutionary legacy, and children’s voices resounding to celebrate the glorious chapters of our times. On April 9, guided by the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Committee, the event was jointly organized by the China National Film Museum, the China Film Association and the China Children’s Film Association.

As a public welfare brand dedicated to children’s growth and education for sixteen years, the activity continues to uphold the purpose of “fostering children’s growth, inspiring their minds, enriching their lives, and promoting children’s cinema.” Centered around the theme “A Dream of Light and Shadow, Voices Create Brilliance,” it targets children aged 7 to 16 both domestically and internationally. With film dubbing at its core, the activity provides a platform for artistic immersion, ideological guidance, and practical growth through diverse forms such as film lectures, dubbing challenges, film culture summer camps, and talent showcases, guiding children to experience the charm of film art in the world of light and shadow.

The year 2026 marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March of the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army. This edition of the event has selected classic films embodying historical memories and revolutionary spirit as dubbing materials, including Sparkling Red Star, The Letter with Feathers, The Detachment of The Hui People, Young Peng Dehuai, The Volunteers: Peace at Last, and Dead to Rights. These films guide children to revisit extraordinary years through cinematic images and grasp the spirit of the times through dubbing. Additionally, classic films showcasing China’s excellent traditional culture, such as Ne Zha 2, Chang‘An, I Am What I Am, and Big Fish & Begonia, help children strengthen their cultural confidence through diverse artistic nourishment.

With voices soaring, children interpret the legends of light and shadow; with dreams setting sail, they shine with youthful splendor. From today, the registration channel for the 17th China Children’s Film Dubbing Promotion and Exhibition Event is officially open! Dubbing enthusiasts aged 7 to 16 may access details and sign up via the official mini-program “Xiao Ying Mi Ai Pei Yin” or the WeChat Official Account of the China National Film Museum.

Hashtag: #ChinaNationalFilmMuseum

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