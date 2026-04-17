Supercars finally hits the South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

The South Island will host its first Supercars race at Ruapuna near Christchurch on Friday.

After years of planning the event will finally take to the track as the second leg of the New Zealand doubleheader which started in Taupō last weekend.

Ruapuna will become the 36th circuit to host a round of the Australian Touring Car/Supercars Championship, and just the fourth New Zealand venue to do so.

The track is tight and is expected to provide some panel-to-panel racing over the weekend.

“I love it. It’s a really, really fun track, an old school track,” Australian driver James Golding told Supercars.com.

Wellington Toyota driver Ryan Wood, who won in Taupō last weekend, has some experience at the circuit.

“I’m really looking forward to racing this weekend, I did some racing over the summer break at Ruapuna with my engineer Richard, so I’m excited to head back there,” Wood said.

He leads the standings for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy for the top overall driver from the New Zealand races.

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Wood’s team-mate, the experienced Chaz Mostert, who won the 2025 Supercars Championship, admits to having no knowledge of the track.

“I feel like a rookie this weekend, which is quite nice, it makes me feel young again.

“This doubleheader in New Zealand has been so much fun, the cars have been fast and the fans are so passionate and I can’t wait to put on a show this weekend for them.”

Following the cancellation of last Sunday’s race in Taupō because of Cyclone Vaianu, an extra race has been added to Friday’s schedule at Ruapuna.

There are two races on Saturday with the fourth on Sunday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand