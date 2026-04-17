Super Rugby Pacific: Blues survive late Highlanders scare for win

Source: Radio New Zealand

Brett Phibbs/Photosport

The Blues have defied a comeback for the ages to hold off a heroic Highlanders finish and claim a thrilling 47-40 Super Rugby Pacific win in Auckland.

The home side looked to have sewn up the win, but the Highlanders ripped things open late in the piece and very nearly stole the victory.

Despite the scare, the Blues got the job done to move back to second spot on the ladder.

The southerners struck first from a sloppy lineout, with halfback Adam Lennox pouncing on the loose ball and sneaking through the middle of the pack, before skinning Beauden Barrett to score.

The Blues went back to back to back in reply, first Hoskins Sotutu marking his comeback with a try, followed by Anton Segner from close range.

Sam Darry went over fro a Blues’ third, before some Caleb Tangitau magic brought the Highlanders right back into the contest, but at a cost.

The rampaging winger ran 60 metres, exploded through the Blues chasing line, and linked with Tanielu Tele’a to score at the corner.

However, after sending his centre away, Tangitau was hit late and high by Zarn Sullivan, forcing both men off the park, although the latter only spent 10 minutes on the sideline, while Tangitau’s night was over.

The Blues came out of the sheds after halftime firing, with two quick tries through Bradley Slater and a second for Segner, as he stormed through some weak defence to sprint 20 metres.

Looking dead and buried, Lennox brought the ‘Landers right back in the hunt with another individual stunner.

The halfback showed beautiful footwork, as he ran from the back of the scrum, threw a dummy and stepped on the gas to give his side a sniff.

That was countered quickly, courtesy of Cole Forbes, who danced his way past several Highlanders tacklers and appeared to put the game to bed.

The visitors refused to lie down though, as replacement Finn Hurley swooped on a loose Blues pass and sent debutant Xavier Tito-Harris away.

Also on debut, Ben Ake gave the Blues more breathing space, before the Highlanders pulled two scorchers out of the bag, as Tele’a scored his second to bring it within seven.

The Highlanders heist looked on, as they hammered their way into the 22, but a knock-on quashed the miracle.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand