Search for missing New Zealand-born monk ongoing, Scottish police say

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Scotland Police

Scottish police say they are still working to trace missing New Zealand-born monk Justin Evans.

The 24-year-old Christchurch man has been living in a monastery on the island of Papa Stronsay in Orkney for the last two years.

He was last seen at the monastery on Saturday night (local time).

“Extensive and detailed searches using local police resources and partner agencies have been carried out on the islands of Papa Stronsay and Stronsay, including along the shorelines,” Inspector David Hall said in a statement early Friday morning.

“Coastal areas on other nearby islands will continue to be searched by local and specialist police resources and partners.”

There was nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminal activity at this time, he said.

“Any further relevant information reported to police about Justin and the circumstances leading up to him going missing will be acted upon.”

The search would continue into next week, he said.

“Our thoughts are very much with Justin’s family at what is a very difficult time.”

‘Presumed death’

But earlier, the Diocese of Aberdeen in Scotland, put out a statement saying the search for Evans, who they called Brother Ignatius, had been called off.

“The Diocese has learned with deep sadness of the disappearance and presumed death of Justin Evans, also know as Brother Ignatius, aged 24, a member of the Redemptorist community on the island of Papa Stronsay.

“It is believed he came to harm in conditions involving the sea,” the statement said.

It said local police and coastguard services had now called off searches.

“Brother Ignatius was known for his humility and charity, and our prayers are with his community and family at this difficult time.”

Evans had once been a student at Christchurch’s St Bede’s College, and the rector Jon McDowall, said he remembered him as a young man who was a “charismatic leader” within the College.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Justin’s disappearance, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.”

McDowall said Evans had been well respected across the religious community.

BBC / SUPPLIED

His hope was that Evans would be found safe and well he said, and his family be given the time and space they needed.

James Geluk, a New Zealander who had lived Orkney for several years told Nine to Noon on Thursday Papa Stronsay was a tiny island a short distance away from Stronsay, which was a similar size to Waiheke Island.

During low tide it would be possible to wade across between the two islands but both were still quite isolated communities, Geluk said.

Stronsay had about 30 or so families living on the island who were mostly farmers, whereas the monks were the only inhabitants on Papa Stronsay.

The Sons of the Holy Redeemer had bought the island near the year 2000 and at the time it had a ruined monastery on it which they had since re-done, he said.

Geluk said the order was very reclusive, but he did see the monks about at the shops in Orkney when they came over to do shopping.

Geluk lived near the main harbour in Kirkwall where the coastguard and police staged everything over the weekend.

“It’s not ridiculously uncommon for sea rescues and operations to go on … but don’t typically hear anything from the monks, from the monastery.

“It’s very difficult to imagine somebody being able to get off there [the island] without needing people on Stronsay itself.”

Father Michael Mary – the founder of the traditionalist Catholic order which owns the monastery – said the situation was “utterly tragic” and suspected Evans had been suffering from long-term hypothermia before his disappearance.

“We are a close community and this has hit us all very hard and is deeply hurting. We hope to find him and hope that the sea will give him up soon.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand