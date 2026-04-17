Rāhui in place on Tarawera River after death of two boys

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A rāhui is in place on the Tarawera River in Kawerau after two boys aged 10 and 11 were killed when a riverbank collapsed on Thursday.

Police officers swam and dug with their bare hands to try to save the boys who were playing on the northern side of the river, but they were found deceased.

In a statement, Iwi Tūwharetoa mai Kawerau ki te Tai said kaumātua performed karakia, enacting a rāhui on the river, which would remain in place for one week until 23 April.

The iwi has asked people to avoid fishing, swimming, and all other recreational use of the river to allow for recovery, ensure safety, and acknowledge the tragedy.

“We ask the wider community to respect and uphold the rāhui and associated cultural protocols. These practices are an important part of the healing process for both the whānau and the environment.

“Tūwharetoa extends its sincere condolences to the whānau pani and acknowledges the efforts of all those involved in the recovery operation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving whānau, and we extend our aroha to them during this difficult time.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand