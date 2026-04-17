New marine maintenance facility to boost Port Nelson capability

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Tracy Neal

A new $29 million marine maintenance facility has opened at Port Nelson, with hopes that larger international vessels can now be serviced at the top of the South Island.

The Calwell Marine Maintenance facility officially opened at the port on Friday, featuring a new 550-tonne boat hoist and hardstand maintenance area, along with haulout and launch facilities for vessels between 50-2400 tonnes.

Government stumped up $9.8 million for the project, alongside funding from Port Nelson, Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said this key piece of infrastructure strengthened Nelson’s position as a hub for marine servicing, and critical vessel refit and repair.

“This investment by the government backs the Nelson-Tasman region’s thriving marine industries,” he said. “The region has lost a number of businesses in recent years, but this infrastructure will help keep jobs, skills and economic value in the region.”

Port Nelson is the largest fishing port in Australasia and hosts some of New Zealand’s largest fisheries companies.

Port Nelson chief executive Matt McDonald said the facility would build resilience in the regional marine engineering sector, and create opportunities for growth across both commercial and recreational marine industries.

RNZ/Samantha Gee

It was expected to add about $3.8m to Nelson-Tasman’s GDP each year.

In January, Jones announced [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/585366/nelson-marina-upgrade-secures-13m-from-government a $12.89m loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to upgrade the neighbouring Nelson Marina].

That upgrade includes a 110-tonne vessel hoist and will see the capacity for marine maintenance expanded from 14 to 54 bays.

Larger vessels will be serviced at the Calwell facility at Port Nelson, while Nelson Marina will focus on smaller commercial and recreational craft.

A purpose-built marine service centre, with office, retail and workshop spaces, will also be built as part of the Nelson Marina upgrade, with work due to begin in May.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand