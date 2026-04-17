Napier street closed after bus hits pedestrian

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Motorists in Napier should expect long delays after a bus hit a pedestrian.

The police said the incident on Tennyson Street in the central city was reported at 8.30am.

The street is closed and diversions are in place.

A police spokesperson said the diversions would likely be in place for much of the day.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand