Man charged with murdering elderly woman, attacking others, denies charges

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Nathan Mckinnon

A man charged with murdering an elderly woman and attacking two family members at a rural Canterbury property has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The 19-year-old, whose identity remains suppressed, was remanded in custody when he appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday morning.

He was charged with murder and two counts of assault after a woman’s body was found at a Burnham home in January.

RNZ understands a relative of the 19-year-old called police after she was allegedly assaulted and had barricaded herself in a room.

It’s understood that on arrival police tasered the man, before finding the woman’s body at the property.

The man would next appear in court in June.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand