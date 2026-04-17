Live: Super Rugby Pacific – NSW Waratahs v Moana Pasifika

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby Pacific action, as NSW Waratahs host Moana Pasifika at Allianz Stadium.

Moana Pasifika are chasing their first win since February, with heavy defeats plaguing their 2026 season.

They travel to Sydney to take on Waratahs side that have won just one of their last five games.

Kickoff is at 9.35pm.

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Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand