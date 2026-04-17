Kaiteriteri restaurant gas leak isolated, businesses reopen

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Paris Ibell

Firefighters have isolated the gas leak at a restaurant in Kaiteriteri that caused a nearby campground to be evacuated on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the leak at 6.50am, and the main road was closed while they attended the scene.

Fire and Emergency said surrounding buildings were being ventilated and the response was being scaled down.

People were able to return the campground by mid-morning.

Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve, which runs the camp, said the businesses were back operating as normal, but the Waterfront Restaurant remained closed while firefighters worked to determine the cause of the leak.

The road through Kaiteriteri has also reopened.

Assistant District Commander Chris Best earlier said the leak appeared to be from external gas tanks.

“It’s a lovely day here and many people would usually head to the beach at Kaiteriteri, but for today we are asking them to choose another destination while we make the area safe again,” Best said at the time.

Firefighters from Kaiteriteri, Motueka, Upper Moutere, Mapua and Nelson were involved in the response.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand