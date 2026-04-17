Grim warning from Trucking Association, as impact of rising fuel costs hit consumers

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

NZ Trucking Association chief executive Dave Boyce warns the real cost of the current fuel shortage has not hit consumers yet, as the industry considers ways to reduce the impact on operators.

Boyce told RNZ’s Checkpoint that many operators were not able to absorb the rising fuel prices and were now starting to pass on those costs to customers.

“I don’t think the average person has felt the full effects of this yet,” he said. “They’re paying more at the pump, but a few more weeks of this and they’ll start paying more for their groceries and services.

“That will really hit home hard for a lot of people.

“Operators are running low-margin businesses, so they don’t have the ability to absorb the increase in the fuel. They’re putting a fuel adjustment factor onto their rates… and that’s having to be passed on, not only to consumers, but our exporters as well.

“When mum and dad start paying another $100-200 a week for their groceries, it will really hit home for everybody.”

Boyce was responding to calls from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown for truck companies to operate during the night, when they had less traffic to contend with.

“The problem is a lot of the warehouses, supermarkets, shops etc just aren’t geared up to take trucks at night,” he said. “Labour is part of it, but also resource consent.

“Some of these businesses are in residential areas or areas where there are hotels around them, and they don’t want noise at night.

“There’s certainly a lot of freight moved at night and I think most transport operators are trying to do what they can to minimise trucks during the day, but I wish it was that simple.

“Driving hours are legislated at the moment and you wouldn’t want to increase the hours drivers are doing, because you have to manage fatigue and safety.”

On Friday afternoon, the average cost of diesel $3.80 per litre, a 24 percent increase over the past four weeks.

Mainfreight chief executive Don Braid told Morning Report that KiwiRail should increase its services to help reduce truck use.

He also called on Auckland Transport to allow trucks into bus lanes to avoid burning up fuel, while navigating heavy city traffic.

“I know Mainfreight do use rail a lot and are probably one of the biggest customers of rail at the moment,” Boyce said. “I can imagine his frustration, if he can’t get more trains to move his freight.

“Part of the issue is how freight moves around the country. There’s about 92,000km of road network, but only about 4000km of rail network, so rail doesn’t go everywhere that roads do, especially if you’re talking about the backbone of the NZ economy – the rural economy.

“There’s just no rail-lines into those places and you’ve got to use trucks.”

Boyce insisted the trucking industry continued to search for ways to overcome growing fuel costs.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve maxed out productivity,” he said. “Certainly, industry is in discussion with government about changes to vehicle dimensions and mass rules, trying to get some more weight on some of the trucks, so they can carry more and use less trucks to do the same role.

“I think a lot of it is prescriptive legislation, rather than legislation that’s fit for purpose. Damage to the road, yes, but a lot of it is covered with the axles and suspensions and brakes that are there at the moment.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand