Bike mechanics are ‘swamped’ – how to get your two-wheeler roadworthy

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He says he usually sees a dip in work around March, but not this year.

“While I haven’t had many customers saying ‘I am fixing my bike because of the price of fuel’, it’s sort of implied and I’ve seen a definite rise at a time when I am expecting very few customers,” he says from his Auckland workshop.

He’s currently fixing about 10 bikes a week (that’s a lot for this sole trader), but he’s hearing from other mechanics and big bike shops that they are “absoluely swamped”.

“It might not be people giving up their cars altogether, but making sure their bikes are ready to be there when they need them.”

There are a few things to consider if you’re shifting from using a bike for fun or fitness to considering it a mode of transport.

“It’s quite a different kettle of fish once you’re committed to it as a form of transport,” explains Craig-Smith.

How to get your bike ready for daily use

Have a pump on hand. Your tyres are going to need topping up every fortnight. Get a good, easy to use floor pump and store it where you keep your bike.

You’re going to need a reliable and safe way to store your stuff. Get a good carrier that is waterproof, or a sturdy basket that can fit a loaf of bread, a raincoat or your laptop.

Get your bike safety checked. Make sure you know how to check and correct the tyre pressure, and how to lubricate the chain.

Check that the bike fit is correct, so it’s ergonomic for you and your body proportions.

A good lock, lights and bright visible clothing make a huge difference. In winter you’re going to need some good rechargeable flashing lights – red at the back, white at the front – just like a car.

In 2023, Craig-Smith answered listener questions on RNZ Afternoons. His sage advice still stands.

How do you store a bicycle outside?

Expert Feature: Bike repairs Afternoons

Most repairs Craig-Smith sees are related to rust issues from bikes left outside.

Store bikes somewhere dry and ventilated, he says. If you must keep it outdoors, keep it moving and don’t let it sit in one spot for long.

Dampness on exposed steel parts like chains and cogs can cause damage, he says.

How much should I pump the tyre?

Tyre pressure makes up about a half of punctures Craig-Smith repairs.

Bike tyres need much higher pressure than car tyres, and narrow tyres are likely to need topping up more often, he says. Follow the pressure number printed on the tyre.

How often should I oil the chain?

For oiling the chain, he recommends avoiding generic harsh solvents which can strip the useful oils and cause damage to your tyres and plastic components in the gear systems. Instead, use a bicycle-specific chain lubricant.

The frequency of oiling depends on your use, but if the chain looks dry or rusty then it’s time.

Wipe off any excess with a cotton rag while pedalling backwards, he says.

The frequency of oiling depends on how often you cycle. (File image) Unsplash / Renato Leal

Are chain links universal?

Chain links – for connecting, repairing, and removing a bike chain – aren’t universal, Craig-Smith says.

Choose one based on the number of gears and the width required, he says.

“Follow the number of cogs on your back wheel and get an appropriate connecting link, which usually snaps together by hand, depending on the design.”

Check the number and make stamped on your chain, or ask a bike shop.

What about maintenance for e-bikes?

E-bikes usually need more frequent maintenance – especially for the brakes and drive train area – due to added stressors, Craig-Smith says.

Mid-drive motors wear through chains and cogs faster, and all e-bikes burn through brake pads more quickly due to extra speed and acceleration, he says.

“So you might be expecting to replace your brake pads and even your brake rotors [the metal disc that the brake pads grip] fairly often.”

Locking your bike

Gauge the area you’re parking in to see what’s suitable. Some people are comfortable just locking it through the frame, while others may run an extra cable through the front wheel and through the seat in theft prone areas, Craig-Smith says.

“I think you should at least have a D lock or a folding bar lock. That’s a much more secure way of locking your frame than a cable which is easier to cut through.

“If you have quick-release levers on your wheels on your seat, it’s sometimes easy to replace those with anti-theft skewers, anti-theft bolts, which saves carrying a whole lot of extra heavy lock paraphenalia.”

Why are my bike brakes squeaking?

Constant squealing – even in dry weather – usually means the brake pads need replacing, Craig-Smith says.

Disc brakes are very sensitive to contamination from lubricants – which is what may be causing the squealing, he says. If they’re contaminated, a shop will need to clean them thoroughly.

For regular at-home maintenance, he recommends wiping rotors with paper towels and isopropyl alcohol.

To maximise the life of the brakes, Craig-Smith advises using the front and rear brakes evenly.

“The front brake is 60 to 80 percent of your stopping power… you want that front brake and the rear brake working together most of the time.

“The only exception to that rule would be if you have to brake suddenly, while turning a corner, you want to favour the rear brake just like on a motorcycle. Because once your front wheel is turning through a curve, that’s going to potentially slide out from under you.”

What are ‘bicycle-shaped objects’?

Some cheap bikes can look like mountain bikes but have a sticker that says ‘not for off-road use’. Craig-Smith says they often use low-grade materials and unbranded components, which can make them unsafe or hard to maintain.

Service checklist

Casual riders may only need a yearly service; daily commuters may need up to four per year, Craig-Smith says.

A standard service might include:

Bolt check

Bearing check

Chain clean and lubrication

Brake adjustment and pad check

Tyres pumped

Test ride

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