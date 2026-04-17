Bike mechanics are ‘swamped’ – how to get your two-wheeler roadworthy

By
MIL OSI
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0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

The cost of fuel keeps ticking up and there are concerns about how much New Zealanders actually have left to fill their tanks.

The government unveiled updates to its four-phase fuel plan last month, but has yet to explain how any rationing measures would be prioritised.

As a result, many Kiwis are considering getting back on their bikes. But is your two-wheeler in good enough nick to make it all the way to work? Has it been left lying in the cold, needing a bit of attention to get road-worthy?

Biking for fun or fitness is a different game to using your bike as a mode of transport.

Unsplash / Getty Images

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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