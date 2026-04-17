All Whites captain Chris Wood injured again weeks out from World Cup

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

All Whites Chris Wood’s World Cup is in doubt after suffering an injury playing for Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Wood left the field in Forest’s Europa League quarter-final against Porto at the City Ground.

The All Whites striker went down clutching his knee following a heavy tackle in the 16th minute.

He is just a week back in the club’s top side following knee surgery in December.

MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

BBC analyst Dion Dublin said Wood looked devastated as he hobbled off the field.

It will be of huge concern for the All Whites with their opening World Cup game against Iran just two months away.

On Thursday Wood admitted that the injury would be something that he would have to manage for the rest of his life.

More to come.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand